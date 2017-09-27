New Day NW Facebook Live with Premera Blue Cross

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks
-
Military wife talks about emotional encounter with Michael Bennett
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Seattle's newest skyscraper also preserves a piece of old architecture
-
Investigatory hearing on Sound Transit
-
Tacoma construction confusion
-
Tootsie Clark, the cinnamon lady, remembered
-
Cost overruns Seattle city attorney's office
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
First Alert Weather
More Stories
-
Roadside chat between Seahawks player and veterans…Sep 27, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
New study shows traffic trouble spots around Seattle areaSep 27, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
Seattle's mayor orders changes in how cops get second jobsSep 27, 2017, 3:36 p.m.