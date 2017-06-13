Talk about star power: Lady Gaga is getting her own Starbucks collection

A look at the four Starbucks drinks included in the summer 2017 Cups of Kindness campaign. (Photo: Starbucks, Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.)

This week, your Starbucks order can help make a difference.

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, which empowers youth by addressing mental wellness, is teaming up with Starbucks to create the Cups of Kindness Collection.

The collection introduces four drinks, two new and two existing, perfect for quenching summer thirst. From June 13 and 19, Starbucks will donate $0.25 from each drink order to Gaga's Channel Kindness project, a part of the Born This Way Foundation, which encourages individuals to document acts of kindness.

Gaga's favorite of the collection is the new Matcha Lemonade, which mixes green tea and lemonade. There is also the Violet Drink, which is made of Starbucks' popular Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher and coconut milk.

In addition, the Ombre Pink drink combines the Cool Lime Refresher with coconut milk and a hint of passion tea, and the Pink drink pairs the Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk.

All the drinks are non-dairy and have less than 150 calories. Plus, with their added philanthropic element, these are the perfect drinks to get the summer started.

