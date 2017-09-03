Steven Tyler of the iconic rock group Aerosmith performs Sunday night at the Washington State Fair. (Photo: KING)

Rock legend Steven Tyler says he actually came to Washington state to ride the rollercoaster.

“I love old fashioned wooden roller coasters. It reminds me of my career with Aerosmith,” a smiling Tyler said during an interview at SeaTac International Airport.

Tyler is performing a combination of Aerosmith classics and country songs off his latest album “Somebody From Somewhere” at the Washington State Fair Sunday evening.

“ ‘Cryin’ ’—that’s kind of country. I just wanted to do something with a lot of harmony like the Everly Brothers,” Tyler said.

His next stop is Rio de Janeiro and in early November San Antonio, one of the impacted areas of Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re keeping that slot open to do something,” Tyler said, explaining he and Joe Perry have been talking to their producers about the Harvey victims. “Always in our hearts and dreams. And if I can sing ‘Dream On’ or ‘Walk This Way,’ raise money for people who completely got wiped out, I’m there.”

