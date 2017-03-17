Squatch! The Musical coming to Federal Way

SQUATCH! The Musical. Photo: Centerstage Theatre.

Centerstage Theatre Company in Federal Way is back at it again with their newest production ‘Squatch! The Musical,’ a playwright by local actor Katherine Jett.

This family friendly adventure follows the story of a group of 8- to 11-year-olds, who embark on journey after a suspected sighting of Sasquatch in their local town. As they search their mystical friend, they begin to learn more about the world around them, and how the smallest action can have the biggest impact.



‘Squatch! The Musical’ will preview director Sara Porkalbo’s first debut at Centerstage Theatre. Porkalob is an award winning solo performer, director, and arts activist who received recognition on City Art’s 2017 Future List. Playwright and musical director Adam Quillian, who composed and directed the music, will also be present.



‘Squatch! The Musical’ will run from March 24 through April 9, showing on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m at the Knutzen Family Theatre. Tickets for adults start at $35, and $12 for ages 17 and under. The Box Office can be reached at (253) 661-1444 for further information, and tickets can be purchased online.

