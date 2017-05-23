Sir Roger Moore of James Bond fame dies at 89

In this file picture taken on August 16, 1984 actor Roger Moore is on the set of the 14th James Bond film A View to a Kill. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PIERRE VERDY, 2012 AFP)

Sir Roger Moore, who played secret agent 007 James Bond in seven films, has died at the age of 89.

A statement was posted on his official Twitter account, indicating he passed away in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer.

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," the statement read.

In addition to his iconic role as vodka martini (shaken but not stirred) drinking 007, he was best known for his role as another super spy on TV's "The Saint."

Moore was also known for his humanitarian work, serving as an ambassador for UNICEF.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2003.

Moore leaves behind a wife and three children.

