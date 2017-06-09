"Come From Away" follows the 7,000 airline passengers who were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland after the September 11 attacks. (Photo: KING)

With the Tony Awards airing Sunday evening, all eyes are on the new hit musical "Come From Away," which originally premiered in Seattle and is nominated for seven different awards, including Best Musical.

The story behind the musical about 9/11 is a touching one: Three years ago, Seattle's Kenny Aldaheff saw a workshopped play about the people of a Newfoundland town during and after 9/11. Thirty-eight international planes were grounded in Newfoundland during the chaos of the day. "Come From Away" tells the story of the bond formed between the residents and the passengers.

Seeing the blockbuster value of the workshop, Aldaheff and his wife financed the play, creating "Come From Away." The musical went on to break records at the La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theater, premiere on Broadway, and now, earn seven Tony nominations.

With the Tony Awards on Sunday, Seattle is holding its breath to see if "Come From Away" will come back full or empty handed. It is nominated for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance of Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Lighting Design, Best Direction, and Best Choreography.

The Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. PDT. Actor Kevin Spacey will host.

