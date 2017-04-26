Reports: Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, seen here on April 22, 2016, at Tribeca Film Festival in New York, has died of cancer and complications from heart disease. (Photo: Cindy Ord)

Jonathan Demme, the versatile Oscar-winning filmmaker who worked with everyone from David Byrne and Justin Timberlake to Hannibal Lecter, has died at age 73.

He died Tuesday from cancer, according to multiple reports, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. His death was first reported by IndieWire, which said he suffered esophageal cancer and complications of heart disease.

The director won an Oscar for best director and scared audiences with best picture winner The Silence of the Lambs, which unleashed Anthony Hopkins' cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal on pop culture in 1991.

The Long Island, N.Y., native burst into Hollywood with 1970s B-movies including Caged Heat, Crazy Mama and Fighting Mad, but found commercial success in the next decade with Melvin and Howard (1980), Swing Shift (1984) and Something Wild (1986). During that time, he also filmed 1984's essential Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense, which began a long association with musicians that also led to a trio of films with Neil Young (including 2006's Heart of Gold) and last year's Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids.

Demme had his biggest hits in the early 1990s with the one-two punch of Lambs and 1993's Philadelpha, the AIDS-related drama that won Tom Hanks a best actor Oscar. The director also had an art-house darling with 2008's Rachel Getting Married, which garnered an Academy Award nomination for star Anne Hathaway.

