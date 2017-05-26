Rare glimpse inside a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express has 17 original carriages from the 1920's.

SEATTLE - More than 80 years after Murder on the Orient Express was published, it’s being made into a feature film boasting an all-star cast.

The train that served as inspiration is also still running, with various routes through Europe.

Kim Holcomb took a one-day journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express to get a rare glimpse inside the glamorous time capsule.

The overnight trip went from Venice, Italy to Paris, France. There was protocol every step of the way, beginning with sharply-dressed attendants taking tickets and directing passengers to their carriages. The idea is to recreate the “Golden Age of travel.”

"All the carriages are minimum 90 years old, the layout is the same, the design is the same, they’ve been restored identically, including the coal boilers at the end of each sleeping car,” said General Manager Pascale Deyrolle. “It's all about the journey and not the destination."

There’s intricate woodwork, dining cars with white linens and fine crystal, and twin cabins that convert from seating areas to beds. Dinner is a black tie affair. Passengers get a real sense of what it was like to travel in style during in the 1930's.

A similar journey is what inspired author Agatha Christie to write her classic mystery. Now, her family is helping bring the new film adaptation to the big screen.

"A great story is a great story, wherever you come from... and I think that's what she lends to this,” said Christie’s great-grandson James Prichard.

"I think you'll find that the human nature of people is just the same now as it was in the 1930's when the book was written,” added her grandson Mathew Prichard. “And that, in itself, is a little bit of genius."

Murder on the Orient Express stars Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Josh Gad. It opens in theaters this fall.

