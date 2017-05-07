Rap superstar Nicki Minaj offers to pay her fans' college tuition

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

Music superstar Nicki Minaj’s bank account has gotten a little lighter over the past 24 hours after the rapper offered to pick up some of her fans’ college tuition.

It all began when Minaj started a Twitter contest where the winner would join her in Las Vegas at the Billboard Music Awards. Contestants were asked to send homemade videos of themselves singing her new song, “Regret in Your Tears.”

Then, a fan asked Minaj to pick up their college tuition.

That’s when things got interesting:

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!??????? Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Reaction was, shall we say, overwhelming:

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? Would this be ur tuition? https://t.co/bsbdUXKtAC — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

What is the 6K for? https://t.co/XXfZjUKNeX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur info https://t.co/YEd4kiYiW1 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. ???? https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact https://t.co/vG0nlJwkNZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Got u https://t.co/TMlEx5H5Gk

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That was just a sampling.

Within a few hours, Minaj said she'd gotten enough requests for the day:

Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info ?? https://t.co/89EFndrFZu — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV