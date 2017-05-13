U2's 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' coming to CenturyLink Sunday

Legendary band U2 plays in Vancouver, B.C. on May 12. Their next show will be May 14 in Seattle. (Photo: Tim Durkan)

In April of 1987, a small rock band named U2 released "The Joshua Tree," and soon embarked on a nine-month tour celebrating the birth of songs like "With or Without You," "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," and "Where the Streets Have No Name."

The band would come gross $40 million, play for 3 million people, and perform at 109 shows across North America and Europe during the tour.

Sadly, they skipped Seattle.

The good news is that 30 years later, they've made the right decision and are coming to the Pacific Northwest for "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017." The anniversary tour kicks off Friday in Vancouver, B.C., and will come to Seattle on Sunday, May 14. Mumford & Sons will open the show at CenturyLink field.

It will be U2's sixth performance in Seattle, but the first time fans can see "The Joshua Tree" performed in its entirety live in the city. It's also the first U.S. tour performance from the band since July 2015.

Tim Durkan attended the tour's kick off in Vancouver and offered us a sneak peek into the spectacular performance. Massive screens, videos, and colorful lighting (not to mention the great music) will surely entertain Seattlelites all night.

On Sunday, the show is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end around 11 p.m. Attendees should be aware that the concert features strobe lights and loud noises. CenturyLink has restrictions on what can be brought inside; find a complete list here.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour went on sale Jan. 17, and 1.1 million were sold within 24 hours. Tickets to Sunday's show are sold out, but resale tickets are still available.

