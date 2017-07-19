Oscar Winner Mark Rylance explains how to not look like an idiot at sea

Jack Lowden, Mark Rylance and Barry Keoghan talk to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about starring in the movie Dunkirk .

The upcoming movie Dunkirk tells the story of a famous World War II battle from three perspectives: land, air and sea.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb chatted with Mark Rylance, Jack Lowden and Barry Keoghan about their experience on a boat, and the best way to appear “natural” while shooting scenes on the water.

Dunkirk is rated PG-13 and opens everywhere on July 21.

