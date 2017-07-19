KING
Oscar Winner Mark Rylance explains how to not look like an idiot at sea

Mark Rylance, Jack Lowden and Barry Keoghan star in Dunkirk, based on a famous World War II battle.

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:46 PM. PDT July 19, 2017

The upcoming movie Dunkirk tells the story of a famous World War II battle from three perspectives: land, air and sea.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb chatted with Mark Rylance, Jack Lowden and Barry Keoghan about their experience on a boat, and the best way to appear “natural” while shooting scenes on the water.

Dunkirk is rated PG-13 and opens everywhere on July 21.

 

