Northwest native stars in new movie 'It'

Northwest native Finn Wolfhard is a standout in the young cast of "It."

“Kids will be really interested in it because it's not just a horror movie, it's so much more,” said the 14-year-old actor, who hails from Vancouver, B.C. “It's also like a coming of age film, so I think a lot of people will relate to it."

Technically, he and most of his co-stars are too young to see the movie without an adult.

They also weren’t alive during the years in which the film is set: 1988-1989. Their acting coach gave them a study packet about the era.

"It had movies and bands and slang words from the 80's, so that really helped us,” Jeremy Ray Taylor said. “And our parents helped us a lot because they had inside jokes about short shorts and all that stuff."

Media like music and television shows resonated with the teens.

"I'm a big fan of 80's music, less a fan of modern music right now,” Sophia Lillis said. “I wish that maybe it could come back, that people would listen more to 80's music."

“We have to do an 'Airwolf' re-boot,” added Jack Dylan Grazer. "But make it good this time, guys.”

The actors were also given leeway to improvise some of their dialogue from the sister and brother team who produced and directed the film.

"They did enjoy swearing,” said producer Barbara Muschietti. “And when there was improvisation at some points, we had to tone it down because it was like, 'I can swear!'”

“There was a lot of swearing,” agreed director Andy Muschietti.

Between the language and the brutal nature of some scenes, "It" has a solid R rating. Pennywise the clown is truly what nightmares are made of, and the kids' reactions to him are real.

"They released what he looked like to the public and to everyone except us and we didn't get to see him until we actually had a scene with him,” Jaeden Lieberher said.

Wolfhard added: "He was doing a scene with Jack and we were watching on the monitors in the next room saying, ‘What did we get ourselves into?’”

Audiences may wonder the same thing -- "It" has relentless jump scares, terrible bullying, and heartbreaking loss. But it's also a lot of fun for those who like their movies with a side of screaming.

"It" opens in theaters September 8.

