New 4DX theater in Seattle adds motion to motion pictures

4DX theater logo (Credit: KING)

One of the only five 4DX theaters in the United States is now open in Seattle.

The 4DX theater at Regal Meridian 16 in downtown Seattle includes motion seats, fog machines, large fans, strobe lights, ticklers and smelling sensors to make it a more immersive experience.

Each movie will be programmed to bring the viewer to feel like they’re actually in the movie themselves.

Regal Meridian 16 is currently showing The Fate of the Furious in 4DX.

© 2017 KING-TV