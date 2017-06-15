Naked bike ride in Seattle: Your weekend guide

Another busy weekend is in store for Seattle. Traffic issues are expected all over Puget Sound and major events are planned. And don't forget about Father's Day! Give a special shoutout to your dad using #k5love.
Friday, June 16
Tacoma Festival of Sail: This event is happening all weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From ship tours to food and drinks and entertainment, the event is family-friendly and there's even a chance to go sailing.
Van's Warped Tour: Around 50,000 people are expected at CenturyLink Field from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
High school graduations: Meadowdale, Henderson Bay, Emerson, Juanita, and Kamiak high schools have graduations beginning at 6:30 p.m. and into the evening. Plan ahead for traffic delays around the venues.
Saturday, June 17
Rock 'N' Roll Marathon: An athletic weekend for Seattle—the Alaska Airlines Rock 'N' Roll event takes place on Saturday and Sunday. A 5K is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m. The half marathon and marathon will kick off Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The Sunday events start at Husky Stadium.
Fremont Solstice Parade: Painted bare-naked people will take over the streets of Seattle for the annual arts celebration. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at NW 39th Street and Leary Way NW. Share your pictures with us using #k5summer.
City University Commencement: About 10,000 people are expected to fill KeyArena for commencement. The event starts at 1 p.m. Plan ahead for traffic delays.
Sunday, June 18
Issaquah Fenders on Front Street: In celebration of Father's Day, this annual Issaquah event will shut down East Lake Sammamish Parkway for a day filled with vintage cars. Thousands are expected to be in attendance.
