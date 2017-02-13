Seattle Symphony wins Grammy

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Symphony won the Grammy for Best Surround Sound Album in the classical music category Sunday.

The Seattle Times reports the album was part of a series devoted to late French composer Henri Dutilleux and included a studio recording of “Sur le même accord” with violinist Agustin Hadelich, and a live performance of “Timbres, espace, mouvement.”

This is the 3rd Grammy for the Seattle Symphony.

