Seattle Symphony wins Grammy

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Symphony won the Grammy for Best Surround Sound Album in the classical music category Sunday.
The Seattle Times reports the album was part of a series devoted to late French composer Henri Dutilleux and included a studio recording of “Sur le même accord” with violinist Agustin Hadelich, and a live performance of “Timbres, espace, mouvement.”
This is the 3rd Grammy for the Seattle Symphony.
