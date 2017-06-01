Remembering The Beatles' visit to Seattle's Edgewater hotel

The Beatles perform 17 January 1964 their first concert outside of Britain, at the Olympia in Paris. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: -, 2010 AFP)

On their first tour of America in the summer of 1964, the Beatles spent a memorable time at the Edgewood Inn on Seattle’s waterfront.

A picture of them fishing out of the hotel room window remains an iconic mark of their mop-topped era.

They only chose the Edgewood because no other hotels would take them due to security concerns and increased insurance payments, according to the Seattle P-I.

But because the Beatles did stay there, many other bands followed including the Beach Boys to the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin -- twice.

But within three years of their stop in Seattle, the Beatles had stopped touring altogether and the increased studio time resulted in their masterpiece -- arguably the greatest album in popular music history.

Released 50 years ago on June 1, 1967, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band stands the test of time.

