'Uncle' Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock hall

Pearl Jam (Photo: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

SEATTLE -- The legendary Neil Young will present Seattle's Pearl Jam for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the hall has announced.

The Seattle Times reports Young is affectionately known as "Uncle Neil" for mentoring the band early in its development.

The ceremony will take place April 7 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

If you want to attend the ceremony tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 3 at 7 a.m. PST. Members of the Rock Hall get pre-sale access using a membership code starting this Friday, January 27, at 7 a.m. PST.

Tickets to the public start at $50 and will be available along with VIP packages through ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Pearl Jam joins ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, Nile Rogers, Tupac Shakur, and Yes in this year's class.

