Adele messed up her Grammy performance and proved to us all she's actually human

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 7:28 PM. PST February 12, 2017

KUSA - Wow. 

Adele is used to bringing down the house with her amazing voice and her powerful performances. 

During the 59th Grammy Awards Sunday night, Adele did something rarely seen. 

She messed up. Then she swore. Then she apologized for swearing, stopped the song, and insisted on restarting the tribute to George Michael, "Fast Love."

She said, "I can't mess this up for him."

And since Adele is well, Adele, the orchestra and production crew acquiesced her request and the song began again. 

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about the moment. 

But, we think she still owned it, despite a tearful ending to the song and an emotional standing ovation from the audience. 

What do you think?

Should Adele have stopped and re-started the tribute performance to the late George Michael? #Grammys #9NEWS

