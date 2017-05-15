GeekWire: Paul Allen calls inaugural Upstream Festival a success

Paul Allen seems happy with his first attempt at creating a new festival for the Northwest.
The Microsoft co-founder and brainchild of Upstream Music Fest + Summit called the inaugural 3-day event in Seattle this weekend “successful.”
Thanks to the @UpstreamFest musicians and fans in Seattle for making our first year successful. So much great music! pic.twitter.com/BgjZpW0wHW— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) May 14, 2017
The first-time event was made up of a summit, with keynote speakers like Macklemore and discussions and workshops centered around the modern business of music, and a festival, with hundreds of emerging acts from the Pacific Northwest at venues around Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Upstream reported 30,000 total attendees, which is less than half of how many people attend the similar, much larger SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. But it’s an impressive number, particularly given a mostly-rainy weekend in Seattle.
