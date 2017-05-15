KING
GeekWire: Paul Allen calls inaugural Upstream Festival a success

Taylor Soper, GeekWire , KING 10:01 AM. PDT May 15, 2017

Paul Allen seems happy with his first attempt at creating a new festival for the Northwest.

The Microsoft co-founder and brainchild of Upstream Music Fest + Summit called the inaugural 3-day event in Seattle this weekend “successful.”

The first-time event was made up of a summit, with keynote speakers like Macklemore and discussions and workshops centered around the modern business of music, and a festival, with hundreds of emerging acts from the Pacific Northwest at venues around Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Upstream reported 30,000 total attendees, which is less than half of how many people attend the similar, much larger SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. But it’s an impressive number, particularly given a mostly-rainy weekend in Seattle.

