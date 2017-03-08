Ed Sheeran coming to Tacoma Dome this summer

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on March 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Ed Sheeran is coming to Tacoma.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will perform at the Tacoma Dome on July 29.

For those Sheeran super fans who want to see the show more than once, he'll perform in Vancouver, BC on July 28 and Portland on July 30. So, road trip!

You can register on Sheeran's website before 7 a.m. PT Friday for presale tickets that will be available Monday.

All tickets go on sale March 17 through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2017 KING