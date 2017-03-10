Pregnant Ciara involved in car crash in L.A.: Report

SEATTLE -- Singer Ciara, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Friday, according to TMZ.
Looking at video of the scene and photos, it appears this happened in the Brentwood neighborhood
Ciara is the wife of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Witnesses tell TMZ Ciara was driving an SUV and making a left turn when another SUV hit the passenger side of her vehicle.
Ciara was seen in photos walking around and talking on her phone and that she and the other driver were not seriously hurt, according to police.
