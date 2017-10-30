'Mindhunter' is latest binge-worthy show on Netflix

Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff talk to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about their Netflix show Mindhunter .

Mindhunter is based on the true story of two FBI agents and a consulting professor who interviewed and studied sequence murderers - eventually coining the term “serial killers.”



Star Holt McCallany dove deep into research about the real-life serial killers featured in the show.



"I had to try and understand as much as I could about each of the individual killers and their histories and the crimes that they committed and how they committed those crimes and how they were different than each other,” he said.



He plays Special Agent Bill Tench. Jonathan Groff is his partner Holden Ford and Anna Torv plays Dr. Wendy Carr.

All three characters are inspired by real members of an elite FBI unit that made breakthrough discoveries in the late 1970’s. One of the agents - John Douglas - wrote a book on criminal profiling and consulted on the show.

"Holt and I are on an email chain with him, so we can ask him questions and he can offer advice, which is incredible,” Groff said.

Disturbing and fascinating, Mindhunter follows the team to different prisons around the country - even as a new serial killer begins stalking his victims.

The cast thinks it’s an ideal show for streaming and, for those who can handle it, binge-watching.

"I like to watch it all over the course of a weekend,” McCallany said. “But there is sort of a bittersweet irony, when you work so hard on a show for ten months, and then people kind of zip through it in a few hours.”

Mindhunter is available for streaming on Netflix.

