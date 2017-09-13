Marshawn Lynch getting Facebook reality show

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the final seconds of the game against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

Beast Mode is about to get his own reality show on Facebook.

Reuters reports Facebook is paying Bleacher Report millions of dollars for the show about former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, which is titled “No Script." It's one of the many moves Facebook is trying as it prepares to compete with Netflix, Amazon, and others in the growing streaming video industry.

The show will start streaming this month, according to Reuters, with eight episodes of 10-to-15 minutes featuring Lynch in all sorts of activities. In the first episode, Lynch reportedly takes race car driving lessons until he ruins the tires.

Knowing Lynch is not afraid to drop a profanity or two, it remains to be seen if this show will be censored or show him in full Beast Mode.

Lynch played for the Seahawks from 2010 - 2015. He retired for one season and is now playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders.

Facebook is reportedly planning to spend up to $1 billion on original shows for its Watch video service, which debuted in August. Neither Facebook nor Bleacher Report would tell Reuters how much is being paid for the Lynch show.

