LGBT activist remembers Ellen DeGeneres coming out as gay 20 years ago

Twenty years ago, Ellen DeGeneres came out as gay on her sitcom, "Ellen." It is an event that local LGBT activists remember well.



"I think it was a thrilling moment," said Louise Chernin, head of the Greater Seattle Business Association, which supports LGBT businesses. "Anytime you can see yourself in popular media, it gives you courage to be who you are."



Chernin pointed out that the LGBT community had been working against discrimination long before DeGeneres, as the Greater Seattle Business Association was established back in the 1970s.



Yet Ellen's coming out was significant. It was risky for a beloved comedian and actress to declare her sexuality as her career was on the rise.



DeGeneres received threats. Her sitcom was cancelled.



However, "she has persevered," Chernin said. "Times have changed because of people like her."



Not only have images of same-sex couples become more common in the media, anti-discrimination laws in many states now include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled gay marriage as legal nationwide.



"But our rights are being threatened again," warned Chernin.



Some states have considered “bathroom bills" that require transgender people to use public bathrooms that coincide with their sex at birth, not their identity.



One such initiative is being promoted in Washington State.



Overall, though, Chernin is optimistic the U.S. will continue on a path toward inclusiveness.



"I wouldn't have been an activist for over 40 years if I didn't have hope," they said.

