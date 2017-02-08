KING
Lady Gaga shuts down body shamers on Instagram

Keri Lumm, USA Today , WKYC 8:21 PM. PST February 08, 2017

Lady Gaga was criticized, not because of her performance, but because of her midriff. She did not remain silent, as Keri Lumm reports.

Her performance was great, her songs were amazing, Lumm reports, but people fixated on her midriff.

In part, she responded, "I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours."

