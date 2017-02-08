Lady Gaga shuts down body shamers on Instagram

Lady Gaga was criticized, not because of her performance, but because of her midriff. She did not remain silent, as Keri Lumm reports.
Her performance was great, her songs were amazing, Lumm reports, but people fixated on her midriff.
In part, she responded, "I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours."
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
Watch the video below:
USA Today
