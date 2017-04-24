KING
Kenny G gives surprise performance on Delta flight

The smooth sounds of saxophonist Kenny G filled the cabin of a Delta airplane. Only it wasn’t a recording; it was live!

The Grammy-winner was on board a flight from Florida to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

According to a passenger, the musician's seatmate was an off-duty flight attendant who lost a daughter to brain cancer.

Kenny G agreed to perform an impromptu concert to raise money for the cancer charity "Relay for Life."

He walked up and down the aisle, raising more than $2,000 for the organization.

