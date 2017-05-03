Join us for a Star Wars Day live tour!

Don’t let the calendar fool you! May 4th is an intergalactic holiday to many.

‘Star Wars Day’ is celebrated every May 4 and let us be among the first to say “May the Fourth be with you!”

Chris Cashman has an exclusive tour of one of the most spectacular Star Wars collections on this planet … and It just so happens to be just outside of Seattle.

Owners Vic and Lisa built their entire home around the “Death Star Theater.” Literally. It was actually designed by the lead designer from Star Wars Episodes 1 and 2.

Cashman will take you inside the magnificent home theater, arcade and expansive two story gallery. Vic and Lisa’s collection includes many exclusive items that only exist in their home. It’s a growing collection that will soon move to a 10,000 square foot building!

Join Cashman and the Rebel Alliance on May 4 at 8:30 p.m. for a live one hour tour and Q&A on the KING 5 Facebook page. Be sure to let the Star Wars fans in your world know about the exclusive peak and May the Fourth be with you!

#MayThe4thBeWithYou

