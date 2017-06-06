John Legend, Chrissy Teigen visit Snohomish High, practice music

Photo: Shelley Khorrami, Facebook

Imagine being a high school choir student and having John Legend play the piano for class one day.



Today, that's exactly what happened at Snohomish High School.



The Grammy-award winning artist and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, stopped by Snohomish High School — Teigen's alma mater.



Not only did the power couple stop by — but Legend hopped on the piano to help the choir class rehearse a song from the musical Rent, Seasons of Love.

Students at Snohomish High School took to social media to share what some called the best day ever.

Best day out of my 4 years at Snohomish High School❤🐾 @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/m2X6N8eQbn — teagan tamarra (@teagant93) June 6, 2017

Oh ok nbd my dad just met @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at shs AND DIDN'T TELL ME UNTIL AFTER😭#ImSoBitter 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/peTV6v3bRA — Katherine Barker (@KatherineB013) June 6, 2017

Even Teigen was thrilled with the visit.

Legend and Teigen, and their daughter Luna, threw out the first pitch tonight at the Mariners game.





First pitch @johnlegend? Nope daughter Luna gets the honor. @robinsoncano there at the dish. A post shared by Greg Thies (@k5greg) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT





Those are some good looking Mariners fans. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna. A post shared by Rebecca Hale (@rebeccalhale) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

