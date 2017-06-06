KING
Close

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen visit Snohomish High, practice music

Bryce Newberry, KING 7:20 PM. PDT June 06, 2017

Imagine being a high school choir student and having John Legend play the piano for class one day. 

Today, that's exactly what happened at Snohomish High School. 

The Grammy-award winning artist and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, stopped by Snohomish High School — Teigen's alma mater. 

Not only did the power couple stop by — but Legend hopped on the piano to help the choir class rehearse a song from the musical Rent, Seasons of Love. 

Students at Snohomish High School took to social media to share what some called the best day ever. 

Even Teigen was thrilled with the visit. 

Legend and Teigen, and their daughter Luna, threw out the first pitch tonight at the Mariners game.



 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories