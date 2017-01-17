Ivanka Trump delays release for book 'Women Who Work'

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Ivanka Trump attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Citing "momentous changes" in her life, like her father being elected president, Ivanka Trump and her publisher are pushing back the release of her book Women Who Work from early March to early May.

Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group , has now scheduled a May 2 sale date. Trump began the project when Donald Trump was a still a long-shot candidate for the White House and she completed it before his stunning victory in November. The May publication will include a preface she wrote after the election.

Trump's husband, Jared Kushner , is expected to be a top adviser in the new administration and the family is in the process of moving from New York to Washington. In a statement issued to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Portfolio said the later release would help "accommodate these momentous changes in Ivanka's life and give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools and city."

According to the publisher, the book reflects Ivanka Trump's "continuing commitment to inspire and empower women to define success on their own terms and to create the lives they want to live." She is donating any net proceeds, including her advance, to charity.

Trump is the author of The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, published in 2009.

