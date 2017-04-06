KING
Immersive musical 'Here Lies Love' to open at Seattle Rep

A highly-anticipated show is about to begin a run at the Seattle Repertory Theatre. It's called "Here Lies Love," featuring music from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim.

Chris Cashman and Allison Sundell , KING 10:33 PM. PDT April 06, 2017

A unique musical that transforms into “a wild dance party” is coming to the Seattle Repertory Theater.

Here Lies Love, which is the brainchild of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, makes its debut Friday.

The musical follows the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986. The heroine is Imelda Marcos, controversial Filipina First Lady, and it illustrates her journey from rags to riches.

The production is performed in a completely immersive setting where theater goers on the main floor are actually standing amongst the cast.

Dancing is encouraged.

Timelapse: Seattle Rep’s staging transformation

 

Here Lies Love opens at the Seattle Rep Friday, April 7 and runs through May 28. Floor tickets can run between $110 and $120 a person. More information: seattlerep.org.

