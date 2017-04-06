Immersive musical 'Here Lies Love' to open at Seattle Rep

'Here Lies Love' opens at the Seattle Rep April 7. (Photo: KING)

A unique musical that transforms into “a wild dance party” is coming to the Seattle Repertory Theater.

Here Lies Love, which is the brainchild of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, makes its debut Friday.

The musical follows the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986. The heroine is Imelda Marcos, controversial Filipina First Lady, and it illustrates her journey from rags to riches.

The production is performed in a completely immersive setting where theater goers on the main floor are actually standing amongst the cast.

Dancing is encouraged.

Timelapse: Seattle Rep’s staging transformation

Here Lies Love opens at the Seattle Rep Friday, April 7 and runs through May 28. Floor tickets can run between $110 and $120 a person. More information: seattlerep.org.

© 2017 KING-TV