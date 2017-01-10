'Hamilton' arrives in Seattle early next year

The schedule is out and the 11-time Tony Award winner "Hamilton" will arrive in Seattle next February.
Broadway at the Paramount announced its 2017-18 season schedule Monday. Here's the full schedule
•Sept. 6-11, 2017: The Sound of Music
•Oct. 12-29, 2017: Aladdin
•Nov. 14-19, 2017: The Bodyguard
•Dec. 5-10, 2017: Elf The Musical
•Jan. 2-14, 2017: Book of Mormon
•Feb. 13 - March 18, 2018: Hamilton
•May 8-13, 2018: Love Never Dies
•June 6-17, 2018: Les Miserables
•Aug. 8-19, 2018: The Phantom Of The Opera
