Music legend Gregory Lenoir "Gregg" Allman of The Allman Brothers Band fame has died. He was 69.

Allman's publicist Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

The organist and singer had canceled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.

Allman had a history of substance abuse, which lead to his contraction of hepatitis C and a consequential liver transplant in 2010.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Allman was raised in Florida by a single mother after his father was shot to death.

He and his older brother Duane formed the nucleus of The Allman Brothers Band. It featured tight guitar harmonies by Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, a pair of drummers and the smoky, blues inflected voice of Gregg Allman.

