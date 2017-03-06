GeekWire: Netflix to let viewers choose their own adventure

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 12: General view during a press conference with Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, to announce the Netflix service in Mexico at the St. Regis Hotel on September 12, 2011 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images Latam)

Netflix is working on ways to give viewers control over their favorite shows.

GeekWire reported that the online streaming service will pursue new interactive technology that would allow customers to essentially decide the fate of the protagonists in the films they watch.

A source told the Daily Mail that the new feature could let viewers watch “infinite” shows. This would entail actors and producers to film the same scene multiple times, each with a different outcome, so the plot can follow the sequence of events chosen by the viewer.

While it will expand to older audiences someday, for now the new technology will be aimed at children.

