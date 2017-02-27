GeekWire: Amazon wins 3 Oscars in a first for streaming studio

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chuckles at the Oscars after host Jimmy Kimmel tells a joke about Amazon. (Photo via ABC live stream)

Amazon Studios won its first-ever Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking home three Oscar statues in what was a historic achievement for the streaming industry.

“Manchester by the Sea” star Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar for his role as a man who returns to his hometown to care for the teenage son of his deceased brother.

The wins for Amazon drew the praise of company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who was in attendance at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and tweeting his congratulations to the winners.

