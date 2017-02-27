GeekWire: Amazon wins 3 Oscars in a first for streaming studio

Amazon Studios won its first-ever Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking home three Oscar statues in what was a historic achievement for the streaming industry.
“Manchester by the Sea” star Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar for his role as a man who returns to his hometown to care for the teenage son of his deceased brother.
The wins for Amazon drew the praise of company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who was in attendance at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and tweeting his congratulations to the winners.
Congrats to Casey Affleck on his Best Actor win. So earned. #ManchesterByTheSea #Oscars @AmazonStudios @MBTSMovie— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 27, 2017
Read the full story on GeekWire.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs