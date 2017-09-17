Evie Clair talks about her dad and 'America's Got Talent''

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Smoky air quality in Washington
-
La Nina means wetter cooler winter
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Tree remains s ymbol of strength for Oso survivors
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Space Needle to get facelift
-
How kids are hiding drugs in plain sight
-
First Alert Weather
-
Pacific Northwest could be in for another La Ni������a winter
-
UnReal Estate on Hat Island - KING 5 Evening
More Stories
-
Missing girl speaks through Puyallup PD social media SundaySep 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
Instant analysis of the Seahawks 12-9 win over the 49ersSep 17, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Seattle rally supports Bennett, Kaepernick before…Sep 17, 2017, 2:29 p.m.