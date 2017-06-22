Seattle PrideFest at Seattle Center, Sunday, June 26, 2016. (Photo: Alexis Daughtery / KING)

Seattle Pride events are planned for all over the Seattle area this weekend. Here's a list of what to expect.



Saturday, June 24



Seattle Dyke March: Around 1,000 people are expected for this motorcycle march. It starts at 7 p.m. near Seattle Central College, running east on Pine Street, north on 12th Avenue, west on Mercer Street, and south on Broadway street.

Pride Fest Capitol Hill: A street festival around Cal Anderson Park will draw about 10,000 people. The streets affected include Broadway between E John and E Roy streets, and E Denny Way between Broadway E and 10th Avenue E.

Purr Pride: Around 1,000 people are expected on 11th Avenue between E Pike Street and E Pine Street. The party is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Sunday, June 25



Seattle Pride Parade: Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for the annual Pride parade. It begins at 11 a.m. on 4th Avenue from Union Street to Denny Way, then heads west on Denny Way to 2nd Avenue N and ends at Seattle Center. More than 200,000 people are expected to be there. KING 5 will have full coverage online and on TV throughout the day. The post-party will be held at Seattle Center until 8 p.m.

Pride Party at Tillikum Park: Around 800 people are expected for the park party, beginning at 10 a.m.

© 2017 KING-TV