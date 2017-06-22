Your weekend guide: June 23-25

Seattle skyline file photo. Credit: Thinkstock

The first weekend of summer – woohoo! No matter what your plans are, hopefully they include getting outside to enjoy the clear skies, sunshine, and finally some summer-like temperatures.



If you're looking for set plans, here's what's happening in and around Seattle.



Friday, June 23



Trans Pride Seattle: This Capitol Hill march kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by a celebration in Cal Anderson Park until 11:30 p.m. Traffic could be affected on E John Street, 12th Avenue, and E Olive Street. About 1,000 people are expected.



Mariners vs. Astros: First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Safeco Field. Games are scheduled through the weekend.



Saturday, June 24



Greenwood Car Show: This is a community classic! Around 40,000 people are expected to fill N 67th Street to N 90th Street along Greenwood Avenue for the classic car show. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Seattle Dyke March: Around 1,000 people are expected for this motorcycle march. It starts at 7 p.m. near Seattle Central College, running east on Pine Street, north on 12th Avenue, west on Mercer Street, and south on Broadway street.



Sunday, June 25



Seattle Pride Parade: Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for the annual Pride parade. It begins at 11 a.m. on 4th Avenue from Union Street to Denny Way, then heads west on Denny Way to 2nd Avenue N and ends at Seattle Center. More than 200,000 people are expected to be there. KING 5 will have full coverage online and on TV throughout the day.

