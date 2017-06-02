Your weekend guide: June 2-5

Seattle sparkles at night. Credit: Austin Johnson. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Summer is heating up in Seattle and the upcoming weekend is full of events. Here's what you can expect to find happening in and around Seattle.



Friday, June 2



Fremont 5K: Runners (and walkers) take to the streets of Fremont Friday afternoon and into the evening. Some streets will be closed in the Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods.



HONK! Fest West: This music festival will draw about 1,000 people to the Georgetown neighborhood. Look out for 12th Avenue South closures from 3 to 11 p.m. More music festivals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Check out the website for more.



Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Safeco Field is expecting about 37,000 people to attend Friday night's game. Games are scheduled through the weekend.



Saturday, June 3



March for Truth: A march is scheduled from Cal Anderson Park to the Seattle Center on Pine Street. It begins at 11 a.m. and around 2,000 people are expected to be in attendance.



Sunday, June 4



Race for the Cure: A walk and run will start at 8 a.m. from the Seattle Center. Organizers are planning for about 5,000 people and several streets will be closed throughout the event.



Sounders vs. Houston: About 45,000 fans are expected at CenturyLink Field.



If you're planning to attend any of these events, check out this weekend's forecast and be prepared.

© 2017 KING-TV