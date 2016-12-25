Debbie Reynolds: Daughter Carrie Fisher is 'stable'

Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

On Christmas, Debbie Reynolds shared that her daughter Carrie Fisher, who suffered a heart attack Friday, is "stable."

"Carrie is in stable condition," said Reynolds via Twitter. "If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, was hospitalized Friday after multiple outlets reported she went into cardiac arrest as her flight from London landed in Los Angeles. TMZ reported an EMT on the plane administered CPR before landing, and Fisher, 60, was rushed by paramedics to the UCLA Medical Center.

Over the weekend Fisher remained in an intensive care unit, according to her brother, who said he could not classify her condition.

"We have to wait and be patient," Todd Fisher told The Associated Press. "We have so little information ourselves."

Fisher was top of mind for many in Hollywood on Christmas morning, including her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill and Sally Field.

"Wishing each & every one of you a #HoneyOfAHoliday! (especially my #SuperCoolSpaceSis @carrieffisher) #XmasPrincessPleaseComeHome," tweeted Hamill.

Field said she was thinking of Fisher "with all my heart and soul."

Fisher is the daughter of Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Many stars have shared disbelief over Fisher's hospitalization. Harrison Ford said Friday he was "shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend @carriefisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."

Fisher had been in London to film Season 3 of comedy Catastrophe, seen in the U.S. on Amazon Prime. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was spotted at the hospital after Fisher was admitted.

