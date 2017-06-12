'Come From Away' wins Tony for Best Direction

(Photo: Kenny Alhadeff)

Broadway's biggest night did not disappoint. "Come From Away," a hit musical originally premiering in Seattle, won at Sunday night's Tony Awards.

Christopher Ashley took home a Tony Award for Best Direction of A Musical.

Several people involved in the show, including two of the producers, are from Western Washington.

The story behind the musical about 9/11 is a touching one: Three years ago, Seattle's Kenny Aldaheff saw a workshopped play about the people of a Newfoundland town during and after 9/11. Thirty-eight international planes were grounded in Newfoundland during the chaos of the day. "Come From Away" tells the story of the bond formed between the residents and the passengers.

Seeing the blockbuster value of the workshop, Aldaheff and his wife financed the play, creating "Come From Away." The musical went on to break records at the La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theater, premiere on Broadway, and now, earn seven Tony nominations.

"Come From Away" was nominated for seven different awards, including Best Musical.

