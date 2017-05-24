Chris Cornell's widow writes emotional letter to late husband

Musician Chris Cornell and wife Vicky in Los Angeles, November 2, 2014. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Chris Cornell's widow has written an emotional letter to her late husband, one week after the Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer died by suicide.

In the letter, Vicky Cornell praises her husband: "You were the best father, husband and son-in-law." She also says, "I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone."

Her letter was publicly released Wednesday on Billboard.com:

Cornell, the lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave and leader in the Grunge movement, was found hanging in the bathroom of his hotel room following a show in Detroit, Michigan, on May 17. He was 52.

Cornell's wife has raised questions about her husband's death, specifically whether Ativan, an anxiety medication he took, had an adverse effect on him.

"When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him," she told Rolling Stone.

Cornell will be buried in Los Angeles in private service Friday.

Vicky Cornell's letter to late husband Chris Cornell

To My Sweet Christopher,

You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

Always and forever,

Your Vicky

