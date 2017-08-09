Channing Tatum dances his way through Statesville convenience store

STATESVILLE, N.C. - Actor Channing Tatum surprised a local convenience store with some fun and dance moves Tuesday, and posted a video of the entire spectacle to his Facebook page.

The video shows the "Magic Mike" actor entertaining and interviewing clerks at the Sunoco Gas Station at 1237 W. Front St. in Statesville.

Nothin better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice 🙏🏽 s/o Sunoco Racing Logan Lucky #jimmylogansrun Posted by Channing Tatum on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Throughout the more than six-minute video, Tatum is shown walking through the store and conversing with fellow customers. “Lock up the Sunoco and let’s go,” Tatum told a store employee named Beatrice on the video.

Late in the video, Beatrice turns up the music and the duo host a dance party behind the counter in a sweet exchange.

The "21 Jump Street" actor has been making appearances around North Carolina and posting live videos on his social media pages to promote his new film “Logan Lucky,” a heist movie about a family that plans to steal $14 million from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Channing Tatum in NC promoting new NASCAR movie about Charlotte Motor Speedway heist

As of Wednesday night, the video on Tatum's Facebook page had over 10 million views and nearly 80,000 shares.

© 2017 WCNC.COM