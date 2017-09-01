Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
Zara is trying to appeal to older women with their new 'Timeless' collection. Unfortunately one of their marketing videos features a model using the words old and ugly in the same sentence. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KING 6:00 AM. PDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seattle Humane is looking for permanent and foster homes for displaced Houston pets
-
Detective on leave for pulling gun on biker
-
First Harvey rescue animal adopted in Seattle
-
Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
-
Garfield and Archbishop Murphy's show of unity
-
Rescued Texas animals arrive in Seattle
-
Neighbors still cut off 6 months after Mukilteo slide
-
State of emergency as Jolly Mountain fire burns
-
When do you stop for a school bus with its stop bar out?
More Stories
-
Labor Day traffic: What you need to know before you goAug 31, 2017, 1:53 p.m.
-
Record heat hitting Seattle just in time for Labor…Aug 31, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Federal Way police cruiserSep. 1, 2017, 4:55 a.m.