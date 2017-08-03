Woman Tries to Steal $1,000 Dollhouse Until She Realizes It Won't Fit in Car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
South Sound air quality
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
KING 5 Investigators expose potentially dangerous Hanford hazard
-
First Alert Weather
-
Primary election results
-
First Alert Weather
-
2017 primary election coverage
-
How to keep your home cool
-
The perfect frozen rose drink for summer weather
-
Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies
More Stories
-
Fife kid missing after prank turns sourAug. 3, 2017, 6:26 a.m.
-
Western Washington could come within 5 degrees of…Jul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Smoke from BC fires causes burn ban, poor air qualityAug. 1, 2017, 9:17 a.m.