Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KING 9:13 AM. PDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
Heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekJul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Seahawks single game tickets go on sale MondayJul 26, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
Blue Angels practicing for Seafair, expect impact to I-90Jul 31, 2017, 6:51 a.m.