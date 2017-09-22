Why Prince George Most Likely Won't Have a 'Best Friend' at School

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Earthquake science: Mexico vs. Puget Sound
-
Stolen cat found beaten to death in dumpster
-
Homeowners claim new road hurts neighborhood
-
FBI investigation into Seattle Police
-
Police union gives response on FBI investigation
-
Protestors gather outside 13 PSE offices
-
Boat on fire off Whidbey Island
-
Killeen woman speaks about viral cotton post
-
12-ton steel beam falls off semi on I-90
-
Quake simulator as preparedness motivator
More Stories
-
At least 1 injured in Pierce County officer-involved…Sep 21, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
-
Seattle police union responds to FBI investigationSep 21, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
Port of Seattle files Supreme Court brief against travel banSep 21, 2017, 11:36 p.m.