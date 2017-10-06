Time Spent Getting Kids Ready for Bed Adds Up Six Days A Year
A new study was conducted to see how long it takes for parents to get their kids to brush and prep for bedtime. On average, it takes 140 hours, or nearly six full days, a year. Buzz60's Nick Cardona has more.
KING 11:38 AM. PDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Man who threatened 'Las Vegas' style shooting…Oct. 5, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Lawyers in Ride The Ducks crash lawsuit meet in…Oct. 6, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Man found in serious condition after shooting near SkywayOct. 6, 2017, 4:45 a.m.