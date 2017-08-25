This Type of Person is More Likely to Cheat
Attention single people! If you are looking for a loyal partner, you might want to ask them how many siblings they have... It might determine whether they are more prone to cheat! Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KING 4:53 AM. PDT August 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
Local cheer coaches react to Denver video
-
Lummi Tribe declares emergency over salmon
-
Did eclipse cause fish release?
-
Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
State Department issues new travel warning for Mexico over violence, crime threat
-
Extended interview: Musician MikelParis
-
Travel Expert State Danishek's advice on staying safe in Mexico
More Stories
-
Controversial cheerleader video gets strong reaction…Aug 25, 2017, 1:09 a.m.
-
Lummi Nation declares state of emergency after salmon spillAug 24, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to a Category 2 storm…Aug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m.