This Is How Much The Total Eclipse Could Cost American Companies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse than you think
-
Solar eclipse glasses become tougher to find
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Former KING 5 anchor Don Porter remembers 1979 eclipse
-
NASA aircraft captures unique view of eclipse
-
Central Oregon wildfire forces evacuations
-
Adding up the cost of seeing totality
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse from coast to coastAug 21, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
Here's your final total eclipse forecastAug 21, 2017, 5:02 a.m.
-
Welding glasses might not keep your eyes safeAug 20, 2017, 4:06 p.m.