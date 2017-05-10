This Device Literally Catches Purse Thieves Red Handed
The Handbag Dyetonator permanently marks purse thieves with a small GPS-enabled device activated by text message. TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) has the details on an invention so popular, there is a wait list to get one.
KING 7:36 AM. PDT May 10, 2017
